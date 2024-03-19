Tufin® announced the release of Tufin Orchestration Suite (TOS) version R24-1

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Tufin® announced the release of Tufin Orchestration Suite (TOS) version R24-1. The latest additions to Tufin’s solution enhance customers’ ability to manage cloud security controls from a centralized interface, making security policy management more effective.

With TOS R24-1, Tufin enables complete visibility across today’s complex hybrid enterprise networks, helping teams maintain security and compliance. With efficient policy management tools, real-time policy violation alerts, end-to-end network access change automation, and recertification management—and the industry’s most comprehensive set of API integrations—Tufin provides cohesive coverage with existing tech stacks.

Key capabilities of this release include compliance support for Microsoft Azure firewall rules, audit enhancements for Azure firewalls and Network Security Groups (NSG), Google Cloud Platform (GCP) end-to-end troubleshooting, and Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access network change automation.

Key Features of TOS R24-1 Include:

● Violations Support for Microsoft Azure Firewall Rules - Receive notifications of Azure firewall policy violations, ensuring alignment with both organizational and regulatory requirements. By identifying risky and out-of-compliance rules, the attack surface is reduced and overall security posture enhanced. The speed of audit preparation and response is also improved.

● GCP Topology Support - Visualize, troubleshoot, and gain a deeper understanding of GCP network connectivity by viewing all GCP devices as a part of your network topology. End-to-end visualization of traffic flows throughout an entire hybrid environment saves time, prevents errors and eliminates the need to re-do tasks.

● Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access Topology-Based Automation - Troubleshoot connectivity issues, automatically choose devices for network changes, and ensure compliance with Prisma Access traffic requirements. Network modifications can be implemented using zero-touch automation, saving time and effort.

● Cleanup Enhancements for Microsoft Azure Firewalls and NSGs - Adding visibility into unused rules for Azure Firewall and NSGs enables teams to maintain clean and secure policies within their Azure environment, thereby minimizing the attack surface, eliminating the need for manual manipulation of traffic logs, and improving audit efforts.

Additional enhancements incorporated into TOS R24-1 include standard PCI DSS 4.0 support, which enables continuous compliance across customers’ hybrid networks, and an enhanced public Restful API that allows teams to retrieve ticket data and create detailed and customizable network change ticket reports.

Improved controls for Palo Alto Networks customers are also a part of the release, including stricter network control for Palo Alto firewalls that combine specific users with specific networks for more accurate security policies, as well as the ability to easily manage Panorama policies that include Palo Alto Cloud Next Generation Firewalls on Microsoft Azure, making audit preparation faster and resulting in fewer failures. The release also includes our previously announced Dashboard Essentials extension, an analytics tool that helps track the progress of customers’ security implementations and measures the ROI of their investment in Tufin.