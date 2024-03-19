Redjack Unveils AI-Driven Cyber Resilience Platform

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Redjack announces the launch of its cyber resilience platform, a paradigm-shifting approach that places a business function lens on asset inventory. The platform empowers organizations to prioritize cybersecurity, compliance, and digital transformation efforts by providing a comprehensive view of assets and dependencies within the context of their business functions.

For the first time, organizations can gain insight into the complete picture of assets and dependencies, allowing them to identify the two-thirds of assets in a business function that are typically overlooked by traditional approaches. This newfound visibility enables organizations to develop robust plans for information security, business continuity, disaster recovery, digital modernization, and more, instilling confidence in their cyber resilience posture and documenting compliance for regulators.

The platform leverages unique, highly scalable sensor technology used by Redjack’s large public and private sector enterprise customers for over a decade. The non-intrusive sensor software captures objective communications data across on-premises, cloud, virtualization, and container environments to discover the complete set of an organization’s assets and connections. The platform incorporates data science and scoring to help organizations map assets to business functions and pinpoint potential risks.

Key features of Redjack’s cyber resilience platform include:

Asset discovery and inventory: Provides organizations with the complete, current, and accurate asset inventory demanded by regulators.

Risk management and regulatory compliance: Delivers complete asset visibility for cyber resilience, ensuring business continuity and operational resilience with the proof regulators require.

Cybersecurity: Identifies areas for enhanced security coverage.

Digital transformation: Supports modernization efforts by providing complete and accurate data about current systems’ functionality.

AI-enabled business insights: Scores resilience of assets and critical business functions, enabling proactive decision-making.

Complete coverage: On-premises, cloud, virtual machines, and containers.

Fast results: Achieve a complete inventory in less than a week.

Proven technology: Based on a decade of successful implementation in the largest public and private sector organizations.

Looking ahead, Redjack plans to release enhanced scoring and reporting features, along with direct integration with other tools in the enterprise, providing organizations with even greater insight and control over their digital landscape.