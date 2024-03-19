Rackspace Technology Introduces Rackspace SPOT
March 2024 by Marc Jacob
Rackspace Technology® introduced Rackspace SPOT, the world’s only open market auction for cloud servers. Rackspace SPOT offers instant online sign-up, a customer-driven bidding process that allows users to set compute market prices, with capacity delivered as turnkey, fully managed Kubernetes clusters.
Spot was co-developed by teams at Rackspace Technology and Platform9, the leading independent provider of SaaS-managed Kubernetes.
Rackspace SPOT Key Features
• Kubernetes clusters suited for preemptible workloads.
• Kubernetes control plane built in with HA control plane option.
• Autoscaling Kubernetes clusters
• Available today in five global regions with thousands of servers
• Dynamic market pricing through bidding ensures the most competitive and up-to-date price.
• Developer-oriented Application Programming Interface (APIs) and Open Tofu/Terraform providers.
Rackspace SPOT Key Benefits
• Open market lowers prices.
• Bid for cloud servers from Rackspace’s large cloud capacity inventory. Bids are fulfilled by an open market auction within minutes.
• Scalable and distributed solution for demanding workloads.
• The final cut-off price in the auction determines the market price for servers.
• Alerts for node pre-emption via Slack webbooks.
Kubernetes Solutions
Leverage Kubernetes without the complexity of managing all the moving parts; you don’t have to worry about configuring high-availability upgrades or troubleshooting.
In addition, SPOT comes out of the box with two storage classes: Solid-State Drive (SSD) and Serial ATA (SATA) for persistent storage, a network-policy-capable Calico Container Network Interface (CNI), and load balancers.
Rich Add-Ons
Bring your own favorite K8s Helm charts or Operators today while our engineers are hard at work to include these out-of-the-box, including:
• DBaaS operators
• Cluster backup
• Enhanced monitoring
• Security scanning
• Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) tooling