Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

Rackspace Technology Introduces Rackspace SPOT

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Rackspace Technology® introduced Rackspace SPOT, the world’s only open market auction for cloud servers. Rackspace SPOT offers instant online sign-up, a customer-driven bidding process that allows users to set compute market prices, with capacity delivered as turnkey, fully managed Kubernetes clusters.

Spot was co-developed by teams at Rackspace Technology and Platform9, the leading independent provider of SaaS-managed Kubernetes.

Rackspace SPOT Key Features
• Kubernetes clusters suited for preemptible workloads.
• Kubernetes control plane built in with HA control plane option.
• Autoscaling Kubernetes clusters
• Available today in five global regions with thousands of servers
• Dynamic market pricing through bidding ensures the most competitive and up-to-date price.
• Developer-oriented Application Programming Interface (APIs) and Open Tofu/Terraform providers.
Rackspace SPOT Key Benefits
• Open market lowers prices.
• Bid for cloud servers from Rackspace’s large cloud capacity inventory. Bids are fulfilled by an open market auction within minutes.
• Scalable and distributed solution for demanding workloads.
• The final cut-off price in the auction determines the market price for servers.
• Alerts for node pre-emption via Slack webbooks.

Kubernetes Solutions
Leverage Kubernetes without the complexity of managing all the moving parts; you don’t have to worry about configuring high-availability upgrades or troubleshooting.
In addition, SPOT comes out of the box with two storage classes: Solid-State Drive (SSD) and Serial ATA (SATA) for persistent storage, a network-policy-capable Calico Container Network Interface (CNI), and load balancers.

Rich Add-Ons
Bring your own favorite K8s Helm charts or Operators today while our engineers are hard at work to include these out-of-the-box, including:
• DBaaS operators
• Cluster backup
• Enhanced monitoring
• Security scanning
• Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) tooling


See previous articles

    


Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 