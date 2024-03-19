Rackspace Technology Introduces Rackspace SPOT

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Rackspace Technology® introduced Rackspace SPOT, the world’s only open market auction for cloud servers. Rackspace SPOT offers instant online sign-up, a customer-driven bidding process that allows users to set compute market prices, with capacity delivered as turnkey, fully managed Kubernetes clusters.

Spot was co-developed by teams at Rackspace Technology and Platform9, the leading independent provider of SaaS-managed Kubernetes.

Rackspace SPOT Key Features

• Kubernetes clusters suited for preemptible workloads.

• Kubernetes control plane built in with HA control plane option.

• Autoscaling Kubernetes clusters

• Available today in five global regions with thousands of servers

• Dynamic market pricing through bidding ensures the most competitive and up-to-date price.

• Developer-oriented Application Programming Interface (APIs) and Open Tofu/Terraform providers.

Rackspace SPOT Key Benefits

• Open market lowers prices.

• Bid for cloud servers from Rackspace’s large cloud capacity inventory. Bids are fulfilled by an open market auction within minutes.

• Scalable and distributed solution for demanding workloads.

• The final cut-off price in the auction determines the market price for servers.

• Alerts for node pre-emption via Slack webbooks.

Kubernetes Solutions

Leverage Kubernetes without the complexity of managing all the moving parts; you don’t have to worry about configuring high-availability upgrades or troubleshooting.

In addition, SPOT comes out of the box with two storage classes: Solid-State Drive (SSD) and Serial ATA (SATA) for persistent storage, a network-policy-capable Calico Container Network Interface (CNI), and load balancers.

Rich Add-Ons

Bring your own favorite K8s Helm charts or Operators today while our engineers are hard at work to include these out-of-the-box, including:

• DBaaS operators

• Cluster backup

• Enhanced monitoring

• Security scanning

• Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) tooling