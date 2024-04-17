Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

SANS INSTITUTE

SANS INSTITUTE: Difference between NIS & NIS2

April 2024 by SANS INSTITUTE

The NIS Directive, adopted in 2016, was the first EU-wide legislation on cybersecurity. Its main goal was to establish a common level of security for network and information systems across the European Union.

]

The NIS2 Directive is an updated and more comprehensive version of the NIS Directive, aiming to address the shortcomings of the original legislation and to adapt to the evolving digital landscape. We’ve listed the most important differences between these two directives in a useful infographic.

Click to view full infographic


See previous articles

    

See next articles


Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 