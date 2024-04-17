What You Need to Know about the NIS II Directive: Part of the SANS Compliance Countdown Series
April 2024 by Marc Jacob
Come and learn from ENISA, the European Union’s Agency for Cybersecurity), about the NIS2, the EU’s cybersecurity legislation, which will come into force this year across all the EU’s critical sectors. This seminar will help you get ready for the NIS2 incident reporting and security measures requirements, what NIS2 will mean for organizations doing business in the European Union, and what skills you may need to implement the NIS2. This online seminar will have two parts:
Part A - General introduction to the NIS2
Main pillars of the NIS2 Directive
Requirements for companies in critical sectors
NIS2 Incident reporting and security measures
Part B - Cybersecurity skills for the NIS2
ENISA cybersecurity skills framework
Mapping skills to the NIS2
Join Marnix Dekker, Head of Sector NIS, and Javier Gomez Prieto, Cybersecurity Policy Officer for ENISA, who will be answering your questions to make sure you are as best prepared as possible, to comply with the new requirements by October 17th, 2024.