SANS INSTITUTE Your help to prepare for the new NIS2 Directive

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

The new NIS2 directive that went into force on January 2023 is going to impact a wide array of organisations as national governments strive to create national legislation by October 17th of 2024.

SANS and our instructors have created this hub to serve as a source of information on all you need to know about this new directive as well as resources, infographics, checklists you can use to help prepare yourself and your organisation for this new NIS2 directive.

