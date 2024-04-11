Rapid7 Announces 2024 Partner of the Year Award Winners

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Rapid7, Inc. has announced the winners of its 2024 Partner of the Year Awards. The annual awards program honours Rapid7 partners who maximise the relationship to jointly provide significant customer impacts.

This year, Rapid7 recognised 22 partners across eight categories in three major geographic regions, of which three are located in the UK and Ireland. These included:

• Partner of the Year: Softcat

• Best Customer Retention Partner of the Year: Integrity360

• Detection & Response Partner of the Year: Saepio Solutions, Ltd

Other EMEA partner winners include:

• Emerging Partner of the Year: CYQUEO GmbH

• Vulnerability Management Partner of the Year: DTX B.V.

• MSSP Partner of the Year: Orange Cyberdefense

• Distributor of the Year: Infinigate Group

Partner Quotes:

• EMEA Partner of the Year - Will Day, cybersecurity alliance manager at Softcat, said: “It’s an honour to be recognized by Rapid7 as their EMEA Partner of the Year. Our partnership is built on a foundation of trust, not only in people but also technology; working alongside Rapid7 to deliver transformational security outcomes with their market-leading unified cybersecurity platform is always a pleasure.”

• EMEA Best Customer Retention Partner of the Year - Matt Tomlinson, group sales director, Integrity360, said: “We’re delighted to have been recognised by Rapid7 as their Best Customer Retention Partner of the Year. Our services are designed to deliver amazing value to our clients and extract the maximum value from the tech they invest in, like Rapid7.”

• EMEA Detection & Response Partner of the Year - Rob Pooley, solutions director, Saepio Solutions, Ltd., said: “In partnership with Rapid7, Saepio has been able to enhance many of our customers’ cyber resilience by implementing and operationalizing their solutions. We’re honoured to partner with the Rapid7 team and intend to help many more organisations adopt simple, affordable and effective 24x7 cybersecurity monitoring and response.”