Cado Security joins Wiz Integration (WIN) platform

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Cado Security announces its partnership with cloud security provider Wiz and joins Wiz Integration (WIN) platform. Cado Security enhances WIN by bringing the power of the Cado Security platform to the partner ecosystem so that Wiz customers can seamlessly integrate Cado into their existing cloud security workflows.

Mutual customers receive the following benefits:

Accelerate response time to cloud threats: Customers are enabled to rapidly kick off forensics investigations of AWS EC2 instances, and automate forensics investigations of cloud resources, using Wiz’s one-click forensics capabilities to accelerate the path to root cause and remediation.

Gain deep insights into the impact of threats: This integration empowers customers with deep forensics analysis capabilities, such as Cado’s AI Investigator, to better understand the root cause, scope, and implications of cloud-based threats, improving an analyst’s ability to respond appropriately.

Simplify incident response: Customers gain instant access to cloud resources and potentially compromised systems without configuring additional access requirements or having to work through other teams, saving analysts critical time during an investigation.

The combined value of these two offerings will streamline security for organisations on a cloud journey, regardless of where they may be on that journey.