April 2024 by Marc Jacob

DigiCert announced the appointment of Atri Chatterjee as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As CMO, Chatterjee will lead the global marketing organization to promote the DigiCert brand, including the development and execution of the company’s digital trust initiatives and campaigns, while partnering closely with the sales and product organizations to drive revenue.

Chatterjee joins DigiCert from ForgeRock, where he spent five years serving as CMO until the $2.3B acquisition by Thoma Bravo and subsequent merger with Ping Identity. While at ForgeRock, he drove go-to-market strategy that contributed to nearly quadrupling the company’s annual recurring revenue in five years and establishing the company as one of the leading identity and access management solutions for the enterprise. Before ForgeRock, Chatterjee held CMO roles with global cloud security leader, Zscaler, as well as SaaS marketing automation and revenue optimization provider, Act-On Software. He has also served in senior marketing roles at global B2B security technology companies including Symantec, VeriSign, McAfee, and CipherTrust.