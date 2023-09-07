Veridas Recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Digital Identity, 2023

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Veridas announced it has been included as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Identity, 2023. This is the second consecutive year that Veridas has been named a sample vendor for Third-Party Biometrics and Identity Verification.

According to the Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Identity, 2023: “Modern society is increasingly digitized. As digital identity becomes fundamental in everyone’s lives, organizations’ identity and access management challenges multiply. The innovations in this Hype Cycle can help security and risk management leaders solve these challenges.”

In the ever-evolving digital identity landscape, Veridas offers innovative solutions that bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds. Veridas’ commitment to responsible AI and its dedication to aligning machine decisions with human values are at the core of its mission.

According to the 2023 Gartner Hype Cycle, "Identity verification can be a key enabler of remote employee or customer interactions, where a high level of assurance in the claimed identity is needed for fraud prevention or compliance purposes. These use cases can include onboarding or account creation, account recovery scenarios, or elevated trust during a high-risk activity, such as a large funds transfer. This can be an alternative to using an orthodox, credential-based authentication method for such events."

Solidifying Leadership in Third-Party Biometrics

Veridas’ remains committed to providing cutting-edge technologies that utilize unique morphological and behavioral traits for identity authentication. These technologies offer a multitude of benefits, including enhanced user experience, improved trust and accountability, and the potential for passwordless authentication.

Veridas is driving innovation and setting new standards for secure and user-friendly authentication methods. Veridas’ dedication to independent evaluation is highlighted by our regular submission of biometric engines for evaluation by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). This practice ensures that Veridas’ technology undergoes meticulous scrutiny, allowing it to provide clients with the most objective and transparent insights into the performance of the solution.

Elevating Identity Verification Solutions: Pioneering Next-Gen Technology

Veridas’ commitment to "Redefine Trust" goes beyond words, delivering a revolutionary end-to-end platform that integrates biometric and document verification, trusted data sources, and robust fraud detection.