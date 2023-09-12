Rechercher
Netwrix is recognised as a visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Netwrix has been recognised as a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management. Netwrix Privilege Secure reduces an organisation’s attack surface and prevents lateral movement by replacing risky privileged accounts with ephemeral ones that grant the minimum access required and exist only as long as needed. Additionally, Netwrix Privilege Secure, with its real-time account visibility, helps eliminate privilege account sprawl and ensure a least privilege approach for endpoints, enabling end-to-end security for privileged access. Alternatively, the solution can enrich an existing PAM vault.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, Felix Gaehtgens, James Hoover, Michael Kelley, Brian Guthrie, Abhyuday Data, 5 September 2023


