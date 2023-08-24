Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

MAGIC QUADRANT

Arcserve Recognized as a Challenger in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Arcserve announced it has been named a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions. (August 2023)

For companies around the world, data protection remains critical and complex. To address this challenge, Arcserve has designed its strategy around the North Star of Unified Data Resilience. This comprehensive approach encompasses business operations, technology, offerings, and customer support, seamlessly integrating software, hardware, cybersecurity, and immutable storage solutions. The result is a suite of advanced, resilient business continuity solutions.
The scale of Arcserve’s Unified Data Resilience platform helps organizations to recover quickly and operate continuously through data outages, whatever the cause. Arcserve’s data protection, management, and recovery products ensure that customers’ data assets remain secure and accessible.


See previous articles

    



Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 