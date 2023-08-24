Arcserve Recognized as a Challenger in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

For companies around the world, data protection remains critical and complex. To address this challenge, Arcserve has designed its strategy around the North Star of Unified Data Resilience. This comprehensive approach encompasses business operations, technology, offerings, and customer support, seamlessly integrating software, hardware, cybersecurity, and immutable storage solutions. The result is a suite of advanced, resilient business continuity solutions.

The scale of Arcserve’s Unified Data Resilience platform helps organizations to recover quickly and operate continuously through data outages, whatever the cause. Arcserve’s data protection, management, and recovery products ensure that customers’ data assets remain secure and accessible.