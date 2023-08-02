Tanium Selected by DHS CISA to Join the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Tanium announced it has been selected by the DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to join the Joint Cyber Defense Collaboration (JCDC), a public-private cybersecurity collective established to unite the global cyber community and stay ahead of adversaries. As a member of JCDC, Tanium will work with organizations and operators from across the public and private sectors to exchange cyber threat intelligence and rapidly disseminate threat indicators to the broader IT security community.

The Biden Administration’s cybersecurity efforts demonstrate the significant prioritization of technology modernization within the federal government to strengthen the security posture of federal systems that are critical to U.S. infrastructure and under constant threat by highly sophisticated supply chain and ransomware attacks. Released on June 27, 2023, White House memorandum M-23-18, Administration Cybersecurity Priorities for the FY 2025 Budget, along with the May 2021 White House Executive Order 14028, Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity, aligns the nation’s cybersecurity budget to support the five pillars of our National Security Strategy: defend critical infrastructure, disrupt and dismantle threat actors, shape market forces to drive security and resilience, invest in a resilient future, and forgo international partnerships to pursue shared goals.

Currently supporting five branches of the Department of Defense along with numerous federal and civilian agencies, Tanium delivers the benefits of the XEM platform using a single endpoint agent. Founded upon a real-time communications architecture, Tanium converges multiple point solutions into a unified platform that offers asset discovery and inventory, endpoint management, certificate management, unified policy configuration, digital employee experience, risk, compliance, and incident response.

Tanium’s solutions enable agencies and organizations to improve their security posture, ensure compliance, reduce complexity, decrease costs, and improve efficiency and collaboration among IT, risk, and security teams.