Veridas Facial Biometrics Receives LenelS2 Factory Certification under the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Veridas, a Spanish technology company specializing in digital identity biometrics, today announced that it has received LenelS2 factory certification and joined the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP). Veridas Facial Biometrics Access Control interfaces with the OnGuard® access control system to provide an improved customer access and visitor management experience through touchless and seamless entry.

"Veridas

has completed required factory testing at LenelS2 to validate the functionality of its interface to the OnGuard system. The interface of Veridas will provide end users with a facial biometric access solution that saves costs to customers,"

said John Marchioli, OAAP product management, LenelS2. "We look forward to their continued involvement in the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program."