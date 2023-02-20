Scality selected as inaugural launch partner for Veeam Smart Object Storage API

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Scality announced that it was selected as inaugural launch partner for the Veeam® Smart Object Storage API (SOSAPI) integration as part of the new Veeam Data Platform to improve storage data flow and consumption reporting. In addition, Scality has been integrated into data immutability processing with Veeam’s new direct-to-object storage capabilities.

Ranked as the #1 object storage solution for the backup use case in the Gartner® 2022 Critical Capabilities for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, Scality is one of the first vendors supporting Veeam’s newest capabilities at launch: direct-to-object storage and SOSAPI. The collaboration provides ransomware protection, data immutability and operational efficiencies without sacrificing flexibility or performance.

Data protection strategies for backup have never been more business-critical. Ransomware attacks strike every 11 seconds and will grow to every 2 seconds by 20311. But an even more alarming trend shifts the ransomware focus to backup data. According to a recent Veeam report2, 94% of ransomware attacks now target backups, and at least some repositories are impacted in 68% of cyber events. Yet challenges to protect backups abound due to infinite data growth combined with reduced budgets, complex infrastructures and stringent data retention compliance requirements. Enterprises are left with a multiplicity of unprotected data silos from non-scalable backup appliances, or architectures that are complex, costly and inefficient to maintain.

However, with Scality and Veeam, IT teams are empowered to meet these challenges head-on and protect their backup data with confidence using a time-tested immutable architecture that eliminates data silos and simplifies management.