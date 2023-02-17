CommandK raises $3m to become the command center for enterprise security

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Companies adopt various strategies to protect their sensitive data – data such as secrets, e.g., API tokens, SSH keys or passwords; PII data, including customer phone numbers or emails; and business-sensitive data such as company financials or intellectual property. The solutions adopted often involve multiple DIY tools. Moreover, these solutions are cobbled together by generalist developers instead of security specialists. At fast-growing mid to late-stage companies, the burden on developers to move fast is too high, and security often becomes an afterthought.

Addressing this pressing security concern, CommandK is announcing today a $3M seed round led by Lightspeed to help companies – and developers within these companies – achieve higher security standards with little to no change management at their end. The round also saw participation from a range of angel investors*.

CommandK manages the end-to-end lifecycle of sensitive data. Starting with secure storage, secure sharing with programs, third-party services, or authorized users, and simplifying compliance controls by replacing multiple point solutions with a single platform. This approach ensures there is zero developer dependency in managing sensitive data, allowing security teams to get the highest order of security while letting developers focus on building features. CommandK is deployed as a managed solution within the company’s virtual private cloud, ensuring that sensitive data never leaves the company’s network.

Jayesh Sidhwani (CEO) and Rohan Prabhu (CTO), the co-founders of CommandK, have worked in infrastructure and engineering roles at companies such as Disney+ Hotstar, Jupiter, Amazon, and Google. At Hotstar – a live and on-demand OTT service in India – Jayesh helped build the core platform that holds the world record for the most concurrent live connections on an internet product (25 million). Rohan built some of the most sophisticated backend infrastructure for Jupiter, one of India’s fastest-growing neo-banks. CommandK has been built on top of the years of experience the founders have had to solve this issue in their prior roles.

CommandK is in a private beta phase and is already working with companies to solve their security challenges.

*Angel investors in the seed round included: Robin Vasan (Founder MangoCapital, board member of HashiCorp, Couchbase, InfluxData), Jon Gelsey (ex-CEO Auth0), Sundeep Peechu (GP Felicis), Akash Saxena (ex-CTO Disney+), Pratyus Patnaik (Sr Director Okta), Abinash Tripathy (ex-CEO Helpshift), and AllIn Capital.