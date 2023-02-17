Nozomi Networks Expands Strategic Partnership with Mandiant

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Nozomi Networks announced an expanded global strategic partnership with Mandiant to help industrial and enterprise customers anticipate, diagnose and respond to IT and OT cyber threats in their critical business operations. As part of the strategic partnership, Mandiant expanded the number of certified Nozomi Networks experts on its global OT incident response team and will utilize Nozomi Networks’ solutions to further forensic analysis and incident assessments. The companies are also investing in a new initiative that will include threat intelligence sharing and joint security research, and plan to introduce custom-designed incident response and assessment programs for joint customers. These new efforts reinforce a trusted partnership that began in 2016 and continues to expand with the shared mission to strengthen the security of industrial control systems.

Recognized as a market leader in OT and IoT security, Nozomi Networks is valued for superior operational visibility, advanced OT and IoT threat detection and strength across deployments. Nozomi Networks solutions support more than 89 million devices in thousands of installations across energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities, building automation, smart cities, and critical infrastructure. Nozomi Networks products are deployable onsite and in the cloud, and span IT, OT and IoT to automate the hard work of inventorying, visualizing and monitoring industrial control networks through the innovative use of artificial intelligence. Use cases stretch beyond cybersecurity, and include troubleshooting, asset management and predictive maintenance.

Nozomi Networks and Mandiant are bringing a new level of cyber defenses to critical infrastructure organizations worldwide.