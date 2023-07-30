Rackspace Technology Partners with Aible

July 2023 by Marc Jacob

Rackspace Technology® announced a partnership with Aible to enable enterprise-scale data analysis and data storytelling while providing deep insights through a proprietary conversational interface. Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR™) is dedicated to accelerating the secure, responsible, and sustainable adoption of AI and data solutions in enterprises across all industries, and through this partnership will be powered by Aible.

Aible is the only enterprise AI solution that guarantees impact in 30 days. The AI-first analytics solution answers business questions by automating all steps of the analysis process - from data discovery, data preparation, asking millions of queries automatically, statistical analysis, and synthesis of insights into a business summary. Aible scalably uses an automated process to evaluate the output of the generative AI to detect and prevent hallucinations where the AI simply makes up facts. Aible conducts use-case and generative AI model-specific prompt augmentation at scale that enables business users to have far better experiences with generative AI on their data. Every user interaction improves the model output.

FAIR is a groundbreaking global practice dedicated to advancing business transformation, improving customer experience, increasing the quality of service, and accelerating value creation through the secure and pragmatic use of AI technologies. FAIR has identified over 500+ use cases across multiple industries and is working on several first-of-a-kind implementations for our customers across the globe. FAIR provides three unique services to help lean into the transformative power of AI:

● FAIR Ideate: An interactive and collaborative ideation workshop that helps organizations uncover actionable use cases for AI with defined business impacts. AI readiness diagnostics provide critical considerations for successful AI adoption.

● FAIR Incubate: An agile and iterative program that co-creates an enterprise’s first generative AI solution. It establishes the technology stack and assesses the viability of AI, ensuring seamless integration into organizational processes.

● FAIR Industrialize: A systematic effort to transform the AI solution into a product, implementing governance, defining metrics, and optimizing the AI model and Distributed Cloud Infrastructure for continuous improvement.