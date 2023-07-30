Advantio acquired by Integrity360

July 2023 by Marc Jacob

As part of its Pan European expansion plan Integrity360 has acquired European PCI QSA (Payment Card Industry Qualified Security Assessor) and cyber security services company Advantio. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition will enable Integrity360 to expand further into continental Europe and provides an additional cyber services practice focused on PCI compliance - complementing Integrity360’s existing service practices which include cyber risk and assurance, cyber security testing, incident response, infrastructure, end- point and SIEM professional services and a highly comprehensive range of cyber security managed services. Advantio will continue to operate from its existing wide ranging European facilities but with the benefit of the full resources and capability of the existing Integrity360 business. In addition Integrity360 has formed a strategic partnership with the Advantio founders to expand the footprint of ZeroRisk an innovative SaaS platform providing compliance and cyber risk management profiling services for the payment industry.

Advantio was founded in 2009, employs approx. 115 employees and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and operates from facilities in Italy, Spain, UK, Lithuania, and Ukraine serving more than 250 customers across Europe, the USA and Asia. For the last three years Advantio has achieved growth rates of circa 25% pa, and during the next 12 months expects revenues of circa €10m. The combination of Advantio with Integrity360 brings group revenues to approx. €115m in 2023 from circa €85m in 2022, and expands group resources to approx. 450 employees. Advantio’s cyber services capabilities include PCI compliance, cyber security testing, cyber risk and assurance and MDR services (Managed Detection and Response) and are both expansive and complementary to those of Integrity360.

Advantio’s existing SOC (Security Operations Centre) operation in Naples will be combined with Integrity360’s other three SOC’s in Dublin, Sofia, and Stockholm - now operating with over 100 dedicated engineers, consultants and cyber experts in delivering a wide ranging set of managed services for customers including EDR, XDR and MDR (Endpoint Detection and Response, Extended Detection and Response, and Managed Detection and Response). Integrity360’s innovative range of services were recently recognised for a third time in a Gartner market guide, namely as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner market guide for Managed Detection and Response services.

Advantio has a leading position in PCI compliance and operates as one of the leading Qualified Security Assessor organisations in Europe and across the world. Its position is reflected by its standing as being the No 1 most chosen QSA organisation by Visa service provider organisations across Europe, and No 4 most chosen by Mastercard service provider organisations. Advantio has also been a proud member of the PCI GEAR (Global Executive Assessor Roundtable) since 2018 helping to refine and define PCI standards for the benefit of the industry. Advantio’s PCI expertise adds to Integrity360’s existing regulatory and cyber framework services capability including ISO27001, Cyber Essentials, cyber security strategy, and third-party risk management.