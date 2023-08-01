LiveAction Announces Multipoint Group as Mediterranean Channel Distribution Partner

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

LiveAction announced its partnership with Multipoint Group. With a primary focus on Israel, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus, Multipoint will deliver LiveAction’s full product portfolio in addition to technical, pre- and post-sales support.

The offering will include LiveAction’s leading network performance management (NPM) solutions. LiveAction’s Network Intelligence platform transforms complex data into actionable insights, providing organisations with a comprehensive view of their network. NetOps professionals can rapidly take action to resolve network issues at scale, increase employee productivity, and reduce business risk. LiveAction’s LiveNX NPM platform enables comprehensive network observability that spans the entire network – on-premises, WAN, SD-WAN, cloud, or hybrid. The LiveWire packet capture solution solves complex network events faster with forensic-level analytics that help eliminate blind spots in any network.