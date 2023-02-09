Quad9 Appoints CEO Nadia Alter to Drive Policy and Global Initiatives

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Global nonprofit DNS recursive resolver Quad9 has appointed Nadia Alter to the role of CEO. Previous chief executive John Todd remains in the role of General Manager, leading technical operations. Corey Mosher (Chief Technology Officer) and Danielle Deibler (Chief Security Officer) also remain in their positions.

Over the past decade, Alter has designed and delivered collaborative intelligence platforms for activists as well as public, private, and third-sector organizations, including recent work on the European Commission’s Next Generation Internet program. Quad9 will leverage this expertise to drive global initiatives in Internet security and privacy.

Quad9 remains committed to its core goals of improving the safety of vulnerable populations and addressing the effects of growing digitalization and hyperconnectivity. The organization adds climate impact to its list of priorities while working to reduce the carbon footprint of the internet at the global infrastructural level.