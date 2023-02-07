SlashNext Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

SlashNext announced they are now a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft security technology to help customers better defend themselves against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. By joining MISA, SlashNext aims to accelerate the global reach and delivery of SlashNext’s patented HumanAITM, a combination of computer vision, natural language processing and behavioral contextualization, that detects malicious URLs, BEC, malware and exploits in real-time while working in collaboration with Microsoft and its partners to further improve threat detection and management for enterprise, government, and other public sector customers.

As hybrid work expands attack surfaces and cybercriminals abuse trusted services as evasion techniques, security solutions fail to detect attacks until it’s too late. Stronger multi-channel protection technologies are required to identify these threats across all security platforms, no matter the communication channel (email, mobile, social media, collaboration platforms, etc.) Customers benefit by preventing attacks and by consolidating threat discovery to automated real-time detection for improved detection rates without needless complexity and alert fatigue.

SlashNext with Microsoft Sentinel delivers instant value by automatically identifying malicious URLs, BEC phishing scams, and exploits in attachments sent via email, mobile and web messaging apps with precision 99.9% detection and low false positives within the SIEM to make it easy to action on the findings. SlashNext provides threat insights for seamless investigation and response with connection to other Microsoft Sentinel solutions and services. SlashNext remediates newly discovered threats to protect the enterprise from zero-hour threats other security tools fail to detect.

The SlashNext and Microsoft Sentinel integration is available now in the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace, an online store providing applications, and services for use on Azure. Customers can provision SlashNext in minutes, directly from the marketplace with Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC).