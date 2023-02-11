Check Point Software Awards SMB Distribution Agreement to e92plus

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. has announced that it is furthering its partnership with e92plus to enhance its presence within the UK SMB market.

The increased volume of threats, use of cloud applications and numbers of employees working from home all make SMBs more vulnerable, with 61% of all cyberattacks aimed at small businesses in 2022. While many are increasing investment in cybersecurity solutions, most businesses still do not have sufficient protection.

e92plus is the UK’s leading dedicated cybersecurity VAD, with more than 33 years’ experience in the sector and over 1,200 partners, from enterprise value-added resellers to managed service providers. Dedicated to empowering its partners, it has a track record of helping launch some of the biggest names in the sector, with its agile, channel-first approach.

This new venture sees e92plus becoming a distributor for Check Point’s entire SMB portfolio, building on its previous focus on cloud native security solutions. Having historically focused on enterprise level partnerships, Check Point is hoping this alliance will broaden its reach nationally, providing a clear access point to its growing range of technologies.