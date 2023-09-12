NormCyber announces new ISO27001 consultancy services

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

NormCyber announced it has launched new ISO27001 consultancy offerings to flexibly support customers with specific business needs and budgets in their compliance journeys. Mid-sized organisations can now take advantage of NormCyber’s proven expertise and guidance at any point along their ISO27001 accreditation journeys, including help with certification to the latest, 2022 iteration of the standard, that NormCyber itself recently achieved.

ISO27001 is an internationally recognised standard for information management systems, certifying organisations’ ability to effectively safeguard customer, employee, and shareholder information. NormCyber’s new, modular compliance offerings enable mid-sized organisations to receive ad-hoc ISO27001 consultancy support depending on their specific circumstances, be that the unavailability of in-house resources or expertise, or simply a desire to focus in-house resources on other business priorities.

NormCyber’s new ISO27001 consultancy services cover three interrelated areas:

ISO27001 Gap Analysis provides clarity over how compliant the organisation currently is, as well as a defined action plan for the gaps that will require remediation in order to attain certification.

ISO27001 Readiness prepares an organisation for external audit, and ultimately, certification to the standard. Organisations can select how much assistance they need at each stage of the certification journey, or completely outsource the whole implementation.

ISO27001 Management ensures that standards don’t slip once an organisation is certified. ISO27001 is a continuous process requiring ongoing management. This service provides organisations with hands-on assistance and guidance in operating a functioning Information Security Management System with as little hassle as possible in order to ensure certification is maintained.

As an official partner of British Assessment Bureau – one of the UK’s leading UKAS-accredited ISO certification bodies and training providers – customers using NormCyber’s ISO27001 Readiness Service can also obtain preferential rates for certification audits.