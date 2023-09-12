Marygold & Co. partners with Sardine

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Marygold & Co., a subsidiary of The Marygold Companies, Inc. announced partnerships with Sardine, a fraud prevention and compliance software company, and its partner Incode Technologies Inc., an identity verification and authentication company. Together, these partnerships enhance Marygold & Co.’s secure “know your customer,” or KYC, onboarding process using proprietary device intelligence signals and behavior biometrics with risk scores from leading providers.

Marygold & Co. is a full-service financial provider and parent company to Marygold & Co., Advisory Services, LLC, a registered internet investment adviser firm offering Money Pools that act as goal-oriented investment accounts.

Sardine’s technology helps Marygold & Co. maintain ongoing fraud prevention and anti-money laundering activities on the app, using AI and machine learning to monitor if new or previously identified bad actors, scammers or bot accounts try to sign up for the Marygold & Co. app.

Adding a supplemental layer of protection against fraud, Marygold & Co. tapped Sardine’s partner Incode Technologies to integrate facial recognition and document verification and authentication into its app’s onboarding process, helping potentially identify risks before a customer account is even created.

The Marygold & Co. KYC identity verification (IDV) layer is powered by Incode’s advanced identity verification and authentication platform. This level of oversight allows Marygold & Co. to safely continue growing its user base.

Available to download on both Apple and Google app stores for iOS and Android devices, the Marygold & Co. app, launched earlier this year, offers comprehensive financial services allowing clients to manage their finances anywhere, anytime, all from one place.