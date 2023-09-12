Global Cloud Xchange launches GNSX in new MSSP partnership with Palo Alto Networks

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Global Cloud Xchange announces the launch of GNSX, a managed solution that delivers global end-to-end, Zero Trust hybrid networking coupled with real-time visibility, security, and control, all backed by user experience metrics and Experience Level agreements (XLAs).

A seamless integration of GCX’s Global network and security services, GNSX was designed to improve the performance and simplify the support of hybrid environments, securely, in one place, while providing the customer with the freedom and flexibility to connect from anywhere using any device. GNSX is powered by Palo Alto Networks products: Prisma SASE solution (which includes Prisma Access, Prisma SD-WAN and Autonomous Digital Experience Management (ADEM)), Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) and AIOps for NGFW.

GNSX simplifies networking. Many organisations employ SD-WAN technology to reduce costs, strengthen connectivity, and gain greater control and visibility of their networks. However, legacy SD-WAN was built to connect branch offices to the cloud, and organisations need to securely connect their distributed and hybrid workforce to the applications in the cloud. GNSX reflects today’s hybrid working practices and offers a secure, seamless transition between public and private networks for improved latency and control at a lower price point.

GNSX simplifies security. When using traditional security architectures, much of the data sent from remote devices can be largely unprotected until it reaches the cloud. However, SASE powered by Prisma SASE is at the heart of GNSX. This means that from the moment a data packet leaves a user’s site or device, it is secured and controlled for the entire length of its journey.

GNSX also simplifies data visibility. As well as allowing organisations to monitor the performance of applications in real-time, it enables them to view the performance of the network they’re connected to, and how it connects to a given application. Knowing how and why an issue occurs means it can be resolved quickly.