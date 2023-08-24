NPAW announced its achievement of the ISO/IEC 27701 certification

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

This Privacy Information Management System (PIMS) standard acts as a privacy extension to the ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management certification, providing broad requirements, guidelines, and controls that can be tailored to particular business needs and regulations including GDPR. These are audited by both internal and external parties, providing a record of standard adherence.

Achieving ISO 27701 certification marks a milestone for NPAW, demonstrating that the company proactively supports the latest global governance, privacy, and risk management strategies before they become standards in the SaaS analytics industry. The certification sets a benchmark in personal data privacy protection, requiring a company to connect data privacy protocols with an information security management system and implement a functional, comprehensive internal system to handle privacy concerns.