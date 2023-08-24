Cypago raises $13M

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Cypago announced the release of its Cyber GRC Automation (CGA) platform today, revolutionizing the GRC space by bridging the gap between management, security, and operations teams. This announcement follows the company’s $13M in total funding led by Entrée Capital, Axon Ventures, and Jump Capital, including prominent angel investors such as Ariel Maislos, Prof. Ehud Weinstein, and Ofir Shalvi.

As the frontrunner in GRC, the company was founded by Arik Solomon, a former EY executive and Yahav Peri, a former officer in the IDF Intelligence Corps and a cybersecurity expert. Cypago’s CGA platform is designed to enable organizations to automate and streamline the increasingly unwieldy Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) processes that organizations need to maintain.

The growing number of cybersecurity regulations designed to keep business and customer data protected have created an onslaught of standards and certifications that companies struggle to keep up with. In 2022, more than 40 US states introduced 250 bills focused on cybersecurity alone, and this number will only increase over time, especially as the White House continues to outline its vision for a cybersecurity implementation plan.

The Cypago Cyber GRC Automation (CGA) platform combines SaaS architecture and advanced analysis and correlation engines, GenAI, and NLP-based automation, delivering complete coverage across all security frameworks and IT environments, including cloud-based and on-premises systems. Cypago CGA increases security and GRC maturity through intuitive cross-functional workflows. The Cypago CGA platform offers hundreds of out-of-the-box automation templates for frameworks such as NIST CSF, NIST 800-53, SOC 2, and ISO 27001, as well as the ability to implement custom frameworks.

Furthermore, the Cypago CGA platform offers customizable no-code automated workflows for evidence collection, continuous control monitoring, gap discovery, and mitigation, leveraging easy integrations to existing tech stacks for centralized visibility, management, and enforcement of IT and security requirements. This enables GRC management, security, and operations teams to reduce operational friction and enhance the Cyber GRC program efficiently, all while reinforcing trust with their customers and stakeholders.

Cypago is already helping leading companies like Check Point, Hippo, Operative, MTX, and Trigo navigate the choppy waters of GRC processes.

With the closing of its recent funding round, Cypago will grow its R&D and product teams and expand its go-to-market team as it further develops its presence in North America and the EU.