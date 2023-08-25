Neterra Shortlisted for Best Central & Eastern European Carrie

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Only one other company has reached the final stage in this category and the tension is set to rise. Organizer of the prestigious awards Capacity Media will reveal the names of the winners at an official ceremony to be held on 18 October 2023 in London.

Neterra has been shortlisted for the Best Central & Eastern European Carrier at the Global Carrier Awards.

Neterra has been operating in Central and Eastern Europe for nearly 30 years, during which time it has built many facilities, submarine cables and networks that connect the region to the rest of the world.

In 2022, the company carried out several significant projects - opened a brand new data center in Sofia - SDC 2, created, tested and put into operation a new, modern and fast cloud platform, built and launched a new metro fiber network in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, on which it provides high-quality connectivity services and guaranteed internet for business.

In the last 12 months, the company has started to deliver services in 18 new countries and achieved a growth of nearly 20% in its monthly recurring revenue. The company’s total revenue and profits have also seen steady growth every year.

Another Neterra group company, NetIX, is a finalist in the "Best Internet Exchange" category.