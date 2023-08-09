Joseph Carson from Delinea Comment: NIST release draft Cybersecurity Framework 2.0.
August 2023 by Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist and Advisory CISO at Delinea
Reaching out as you may have seen that the National Institute of
Standards and Technology (NIST) has released a draft version of their
new Cybersecurity Framework 2.0. which is the first complete
makeover in almost a decade - bringing in a new "Govern" pillar.
Joseph Carson from Delinea has commented on the refresh, and the
adaptation of the previous framework that was solely focused on critical
infrastructure organisations to now providing guidance for all sectors.
The latest update to the Cybersecurity Framework from the National
Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is an excellent refresh of
one of the best cybersecurity risk frameworks. It is great to see the
framework moving on from just a focus of critical infrastructure
organisations and adapting to the cybersecurity threat by providing
guidance to all sectors. Along with the new "Govern" pillar
acknowledging the changes in the way organisations now respond to
threats to support their cybersecurity strategy.