Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy & 17x Microsoft MVP, Hackuity Comment: UK Electoral Commission 2 Year Cyber Attack

August 2023 by Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy and 17x Microsoft MVP at Hackuity

"Hackers are a patient bunch. Two years in a victim’s systems is far

from unheard of. Equally worrying is the Electoral Commission’s

inability to identify what the attackers were scoping out to begin with

and may well have stolen. As the saying goes, you don’t know what you

don’t know. Clearly, the Commission doesn’t have the necessary

cybersecurity fundamentals in place, and they’ve admitted as much. An

always-on, global view of vulnerabilities and their exploitation is

mission-critical for organisations. The silver lining? The cure for

negligence tends to be a wakeup call of this sort."