Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy & 17x Microsoft MVP, Hackuity Comment: UK Electoral Commission 2 Year Cyber Attack

August 2023 by Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy and 17x Microsoft MVP at Hackuity

Regarding the recent
news that the UK’s electoral commission was hit by a two-year cyber
attack, Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy & 17x Microsoft MVP, Hackuity explain:

"Hackers are a patient bunch. Two years in a victim’s systems is far
from unheard of. Equally worrying is the Electoral Commission’s
inability to identify what the attackers were scoping out to begin with
and may well have stolen. As the saying goes, you don’t know what you
don’t know. Clearly, the Commission doesn’t have the necessary
cybersecurity fundamentals in place, and they’ve admitted as much. An
always-on, global view of vulnerabilities and their exploitation is
mission-critical for organisations. The silver lining? The cure for
negligence tends to be a wakeup call of this sort."


