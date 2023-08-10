Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

August 2023 by Patrick Houyoux LL.M. ULB, Brussels, Trinity College, Cambridge, UK. President – Director PT SYDECO

PT SYDECO appears in the Trends Global Market Research as one of the Top Key Players in the market of the Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS).

"The Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market delivers an in-depth analysis of leading and emerging players in the market. The Report provides comprehensive lists of key companies which have been enlisted on the basis of type of products they are offering & other factors in Market. Among company profiling market analysis, the analysts who worked on the report gave the year of market entry for each mentioned player that can be considered for the research analysis

System Source Business Technologies

Armor Defense

Next Generation Technology Solutions

Pligence

CYBER1 Solutions - South Africa

WebHawk

Secucloud GmbH - An Aryaka Company

SECNAP Network Security

Synax Technologies

Tosch Automatisering & Security

CYFOX XDR

Avert Staffing Group

Javelin Networks

Polito, Inc.

Teledata

ProSec GmbH

CyberForza

Tenacity Solutions Incorporated

AZECAM Security Systems

CERIAS at Purdue University

Zortik Technologies

DATABYTES

Titan ICT

Net++ technology d.o.o.

Digitronica.IT

ROHO CONSULTING (U) LTD

nadar CyberSecurity Hardware Device

Clear Cloud Solutions Inc.

Al Wefaq Arabia for Trading and IT LLC

CounterSnipe Systems

Community Banc Consulting of Ohio, Inc.

Pantheon Computers

HIGH TECH COMPLEX SERVICES

Galaxy3

Cyber Resilient Power Grids (CRPG)

ICS-Security

Security Source

PT SYDECO

Paradigm Dynamix Pty Ltd

American Security Group (The AmerGroup Inc.)".