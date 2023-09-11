Fortinet and Wiz Team Up to Protect Enterprise

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Fortinet® and Wiz, provider of the top-ranked Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), announced that Wiz has joined the Fortinet Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner Program and Fortinet has joined the Wiz Integration (WIN) Program. The two companies have jointly developed an integrated solution to help enterprises protect their cloud workload environments with leading network security from Fortinet and leading cloud security from Wiz.

Partnering to Secure Cloud Environments

The partnership will benefit joint Wiz and Fortinet customers by enabling them to better secure their cloud infrastructure and workloads.

Fortinet continues to expand its Open Ecosystem with this partnership. Wiz CNAPP capabilities help organisations gain visibility into their entire cloud environment, so they can prioritise and manage risk. Fortinet FortiGate VM Next-Generation Firewall virtual appliance and FortiGate CNF cloud-native firewall deliver consistent cloud network security to protect cloud infrastructure and workloads.

The Fortinet-Wiz solution is well-suited for enterprises and commercial customers that are looking for a comprehensive, feature-rich solution. Fortinet also offers additional cloud-native solutions that are lightweight and optimized for small and medium-sized businesses that are also integrated with the Fortinet Security Fabric.

The Fortinet-Wiz Integration

Companies use Wiz to scan every layer of their cloud infrastructure, to rapidly identify and mitigate risks in their cloud-based applications. The new Fortinet integration takes advantage of the deep visibility that Wiz has into cloud environments and allows the Fortinet Security Fabric to ingest these insights to automate security enforcement to seamlessly protect cloud environments for joint customers. As a result, FortiGate VM and FortiGate CNF can either block or allow certain traffic to and from virtual machines (VMs) running in cloud environments.

Customers can define their own automation rules within Wiz, which offers flexibility and customisation capabilities. Additional integrations and use cases will be defined and implemented over time.