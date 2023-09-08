Cowbell expands partnership with Cloudflare

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Cowbell announced a new integration with Cloudflare, the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet. With this integration, Cowbell has added security insights from Cloudflare to its risk rating model for cyber insurance. Cowbell is the first cyber insurance provider to incorporate Cloudflare security data into its cyber risk modeling, bringing unprecedented benefits to policyholders using Cloudflare.

Millions of websites trust Cloudflare to provide security against Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks, malicious bots, and other nefarious intrusions. With this integration, Cowbell policyholders can optimize their insurance premium and coverage and become eligible for a premium credit. Cowbell policyholders who utilize Cloudflare can now gain access to real-time risk insights as a complimentary value-add to their cyber insurance policy, and deepen their visibility into how they compare to their industry peers.

Policyholders and cyber insurance applicants can activate the Cowbell connector to Cloudflare from the Cowbell platform. Security configuration data is accessed on a read-only basis following all security requirements from publicly available APIs.

Cowbell’s integration with Cloudflare follows the successful addition of Cowbell’s connectors for Google Workspace and Google Cloud, adding to the portfolio of connectors available to policyholders. This integration underscores Cowbell’s continued commitment to helping policyholders mitigate risk throughout the policy lifecycle, and providing coverage uniquely aligned to each customer’s technology deployments. Policyholders trust Cowbell as a key partner in their overall strategy for cyber risk management.

This announcement adds to the existing Cowbell and Cloudflare partnership that provides Cloudflare customers with easy access to cyber coverage.