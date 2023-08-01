Exertis named ColorTokens’ first pan-European distributor

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Exertis announced that it has been named as ColorTokens’ first pan-European distributor. ColorTokens is a provider of Unified Zero Trust Platforms, and with this partnership, Exertis has opened up a great opportunity to drive significant new business, focusing first on the UK and a number of countries across Europe.

ColorTokens allows customers to manage microsegmentation across all asset types, with comprehensive visibility into deployed assets and traffic via an intuitive visual dashboard.

Users can simplify the creation of least-privilege microsegmentation policies through automated tagging, use centralised policy management to automatically organise and create network and domain groups, manage microsegmentation for containerised microservice application at the API level, and minimise exposure by automatically extending security controls to new cloud-native workloads and applications.

ColorTokens’ solutions can reduce compliance costs by 70%, reduce security alerts by 80%, and deployment can be increased by 100%.