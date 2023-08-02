Wirral Council choose Simpson Associates as their Advanced Data Analytics partner to improve outcomes using Microsoft Fabric

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Simpson Associates announced that they have been chosen by Wirral Council to design and deliver a machine learning and advanced data analytics solution, which will add value to services, operations, and planning. The project will be using Microsoft’s latest development.

Simpson Associates will be working in close collaboration with Wirral Council to develop a Microsoft Fabric data platform to facilitate advanced analytics which will address several use cases. The initial stages of the project will involve a collaborative worked example to increase in-house skills and capability to develop machine learning solutions using synthetic data. This stage also helps the Wirral team to engage in the machine learning development process and gain a better understanding of the stages involved.

Wirral Council want to enhance their ability for early intervention and forecasting future demand. The initial focus will be developing several Proof-of-Concept solutions and use cases, including forecasting trends to anticipate increased demand upon council provided services.

Envisage whether performance risks can be used to predict when early intervention will be needed.

Machine learning will then be used to identify core drivers of negative outcomes and define potential mitigation strategies to minimise the impact.

Developing a predictive model to forecast future service demand, considering potential shifts in the demographics and characteristics over time, to enhance Wirral’s ability to strategically plan and allocate resources effectively.

These predictive models will also play a crucial role in making informed decisions regarding funding and resource allocation.

Knowledge sharing and skills transfer are fundamental to Simpson Associates’ approach. This is enabling Wirral Council to upskill their existing data team to support ongoing and future work on their data analytics resources and keep up to date with the technology.