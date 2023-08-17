Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Conversant Group Hires Tod Grantham as VP of Professional Services

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Conversant Group has added Tod Grantham as the company’s vice president of Professional Services to their growing slate of senior leaders. Grantham will take over the leadership of the rapidly growing Professional Services team, which delivers large-scale infrastructure and security solutions. Conversant Professional Services help customers efficiently and effectively resolve their security issues and gaps as previously known or discovered during the company’s technical/security assessments and breach recovery work. Grantham will help drive more efficient, scalable processes, end-to-end delivery and ongoing customer satisfaction. Grantham has over 30 years of experience leading the delivery, operational efficiency and customer satisfaction of professional services organizations and has contributed his leadership to such heavyweight technology leaders as BT Global Services, Oracle and Xerox.

Prior to joining Conversant Group, Grantham held numerous roles in Fortune 100 and startup organizations, including multiple leadership roles at BT Americas and International Network Services over nearly seven years, focusing on optimizing product offerings, processes, sales effectiveness and sales closure rates.


See previous articles

    



Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 