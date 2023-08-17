Conversant Group Hires Tod Grantham as VP of Professional Services

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Conversant Group has added Tod Grantham as the company’s vice president of Professional Services to their growing slate of senior leaders. Grantham will take over the leadership of the rapidly growing Professional Services team, which delivers large-scale infrastructure and security solutions. Conversant Professional Services help customers efficiently and effectively resolve their security issues and gaps as previously known or discovered during the company’s technical/security assessments and breach recovery work. Grantham will help drive more efficient, scalable processes, end-to-end delivery and ongoing customer satisfaction. Grantham has over 30 years of experience leading the delivery, operational efficiency and customer satisfaction of professional services organizations and has contributed his leadership to such heavyweight technology leaders as BT Global Services, Oracle and Xerox.