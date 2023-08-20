Xtract One Technologies announced the appointment of two new hires, Joshua Douglas and Christopher Feusner

Xtract One Technologies announced the appointment of two new hires, Joshua Douglas and Christopher Feusner, as the Company’s new Senior Vice President (SVP) of Product & Engineering and Vice President (VP) of Sales, respectively.

Joshua is a recognized expert in the fields of behavioral analytics, cybersecurity, and physical security. He joins from Mimecast, where he served as Senior Vice President of Product Management, and adds deep product management and engineering leadership expertise to Xtract One’s offerings. Prior to Xtract One, Joshua has also held leadership positions at esteemed companies including Raytheon, Forcepoint, and TRC Companies.

At Xtract One, Joshua will lead the product and engineering groups to accelerate and drive the Company’s roadmap in alignment with customer expectations for the future. This role includes building on Xtract One’s solutions that are currently in market as well as developing a roadmap for the Company’s future product development.

Chris is a 20-year security industry veteran with skills in understanding, developing, and deploying effective go-to-market strategies across multiple industries, forged from his years spent as a systems integrator and a manufacturer. He joins after roles at Avigilon and Motorola Solutions, and most recently at a stealth startup where he served as Vice President of Global Sales, responsible for repositioning the sales organization, shifting the GTM strategy, developing and building a new channel partner program, rebuilding the company’s price list, and assisting in preparing the company’s 5-year revenue growth plan.

Chris joins the Xtract One team to lead, scale, and oversee the Company’s sales team. Key responsibilities include driving the Company’s business development, with a focus on expanding the lead funnel and channel partners strategy, as well as exploring new target vertical and international markets.