Matt Berzinski, Director at ForgeRock Comment: UK Electoral Commission cyber-attack
August 2023 by Matt Berzinski, Director at ForgeRock
The comment from Matt Berzinski, Director at ForgeRock. Matt discusses the need for organisations to implement AI
solutions that can prevent these attacks from happening altogether or
for governments to revisit the notion of digital IDs as an alternative
to protect people’s credentials.
"This attack highlights the
importance of protecting people’s personal information. There is a clear
need to implement technology powered by artificial intelligence to
prevent fraud and mitigate risk that could stop these attacks from
happening altogether. However, when budget limitations are combined with
eroding public trust, it is incumbent on our leaders to revisit the
notion of digital IDs as an alternative to protect people’s credentials,
as former Prime Minister Tony Blair and Lord William Hague called for
earlier this year."_