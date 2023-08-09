Matt Berzinski, Director at ForgeRock Comment: UK Electoral Commission cyber-attack

Matt Berzinski, Director at ForgeRock

"This attack highlights the

importance of protecting people’s personal information. There is a clear

need to implement technology powered by artificial intelligence to

prevent fraud and mitigate risk that could stop these attacks from

happening altogether. However, when budget limitations are combined with

eroding public trust, it is incumbent on our leaders to revisit the

notion of digital IDs as an alternative to protect people’s credentials,

as former Prime Minister Tony Blair and Lord William Hague called for

earlier this year."_