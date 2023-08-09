Expert Comment: UK Electoral Commision 2-Year Cyber Attack

August 2023 by Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist and Advisory CISO at Delinea

Although not all the details are known on this attack, it’s another

example of how malicious hackers are targeting government entities and,

most worryingly, are able to stay under the radar of detection for so

long.

_When attackers are focused on espionage or disinformation, they prefer

to use techniques that are stealthy so they can remain hidden and

undetected for long periods. The motives for such attacks are typically

either nation state supported or mercenary hackers with the goals of

selling the information to cybercriminals who will then target and abuse

the victims with voting related phishing scams. _

The Commission’s network represents a goldmine for attackers - in this

case voter names, addresses and email addresses are now in their hands -

which can all be used to fuel further scams. While these types of

attacks may not be able to change the outcome of any election vote, they

can target the victims or create disinformation campaigns now they know

who to target. One of the most important values of voting systems is the

trust in these systems and any data breach decreases the trust.

It’s a stark reminder that putting in place the appropriate security

controls around data is more important than ever as attackers seek new

ways to gain access, steal credentials, and exfiltrate sensitive data._