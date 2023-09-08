CNLABS and UNSW Set the Stage for Cybersecurity Excellence with Innovation Lab

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

CNLABS announced setting up the Cyber Security Innovation Lab at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney, Australia.

Over the past decade, CNLABS has gained deep domain expertise in SDN, NFV, IPv6, IIoT, and Cloud Networking. The lab has assumed leadership roles in organizations such as IPv6 Forum, ITU-T and ONF, contributing to initiatives like ETSI-ISG-IPE and the IPv6-Enhanced Council, fostering industry innovation. The CNLABS Sydney Innovation Lab at UNSW will focus on research, certifications, and development of regulatory standards for networked systems in Security and Trustworthy AI, with both global and regional significance.

Dr Hassan Habibi Gharakheili, Senior Lecturer, School of Electrical Engineering and Telecommunications at UNSW, adds, "Collaboration with CNLABS brings us one step closer to the industry in undertaking applied research in the domain of Cybersecurity, IoT, and Artificial Intelligence. This research initiative, slated to extend for the next three years, serves as a platform for jointly developing intellectual properties (IPs) within emerging high-impact research domains".

In addition to the test facilities in India and USA, CNLABS will continue to offer product certification programs, pre-compliance testing and third-party test programs in Australia to better support APAC customers. CNLABS, UNSW and IPv6 Forum will also jointly host an annual regional summit, CyberOZ to foster global collaboration, promote knowledge exchange & awareness, and encourage innovation in the domains of Cybersecurity, IPv6, and AI.

CNLABS is a vendor-neutral test lab offering industry certifications, regulatory compliance testing, interoperability and third-party certification testing for product vendors, enterprises, and service providers. The lab is accredited by NABL (ILAC signatory) and meets the globally recognized ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standard which assures quality, competency of the lab, personnel and test results.