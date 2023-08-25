Arrcus Expands its Footprint in the Japanese Networking Market

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Arrcus announced a major milestone in the form of partnerships with ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation (NESIC ) and APRESIA in its expansion in the Japan market to more broadly deliver cutting-edge networking solutions. These partnerships build on the recent investment in Arrcus from Hitachi Ventures as well as Arrcus’ collaboration on the SRv6 MUP initiative with SoftBank.

Arrcus delivers innovative software-driven network infrastructure solutions for routing and switching that enable Telco/5G, cloud, and enterprise customers to build and operate their networks and datacenters in a cost-effective and easily programmable manner. Customers can deploy new network functions and services faster and more securely, without being held back by rigid networking constraints from incumbent vendors. Partnerships with leading Japanese solution providers are an exciting step in expanding the reach of Arrcus to a wide range of customers in Japan. These partnerships build on the foundation of innovation that Arrcus has been creating with leading Japanese customers like SoftBank. As previously announced, the engagement with SoftBank has resulted in significant advancements in 5G with SRv6 Mobile User Plane (MUP) technology (*1) enabling the creation of new and innovative solutions for the Japan market that are now in commercial field trials(*2).

Complementing the focus on 5G, Arrcus delivers highly scalable datacenter switching and routing solutions that empower modern businesses. Additionally, the Arrcus FlexMCN solution has emerged as a definitive answer to customers’ multi-cloud networking requirements, enabling seamless management of diverse hyperscaler and private cloud environments for organizations.

As announced recently, Hitachi Ventures joined as the latest investor in Arrcus’ Series D round, validating the growing interest in Arrcus from strategic and corporate venture groups, and enabling the company to accelerate its growth, expand market reach, and continue delivering cost-effective and transformative networking solutions worldwide.