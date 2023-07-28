Cowbell Joins AWS Cyber Insurance Partner Initiative

July 2023 by Marc Jacob

Participation in this initiative demonstrates that Cowbell has deep expertise in serving SME customers with cyber insurance coverage tailored to their unique needs. As an AWS Cyber Insurance Partner, Cowbell’s solution has been vetted by AWS for its ability to streamline the quoting process using thorough cyber risk assessments that leverage risk signals from AWS Security Hub. Policyholders will immediately benefit from the wealth of risk management resources bundled with every Cowbell-issued policy.

Despite cyber insurance being the fastest growing line of business in recent history, four out of five SMEs are still uninsured or underinsured for cyber. By working with AWS, Cowbell is extending its reach into cloud-first businesses, working with its appointed broker partners to close the insurability gap and deliver cyber risk transfer tailored to the needs of AWS customers in the SME market.

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless adoption of cyber insurance coverage, AWS established the AWS Cyber Insurance Partner Initiative to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.