Adit Jain, CEO of Leena AI Commentary: Meta and Microsoft’s AI Won’t Be the Best

August 2023 by Adit Jain, CEO of Leena AI

A,the hot topic in tech this summer, is only getting hotter (scarier)

with the Meta and Microsoft release of their business-focused AI

software.

and that only got hotter (scarier?) when Meta and Microsoft released

their business focused AI software.

The big question : _Should we really trust major corporations to develop

high end, ethical AI technology?_

Meta and Microsoft are no strangers to data leaks and privacy issues

– does having AI involved in Microsoft Office make sense?

Adit Jain, CEO of Leena AI believes there are better companies to adopt AI

from than those politically motivated.