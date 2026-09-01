New Cequence & EMA Research: 94% of Enterprises Trust Their AI Agents Aren’t Over-Provisioned Yet Only 33% Actually Enforce It

The gap between confidence and practice is already showing up in production, not as a theoretical risk, but as incidents enterprises are living with right now. Among the organisations surveyed:

• 65% have experienced an AI agent take an action outside its intended scope, including 29% with measurable business impact such as data exposure, financial loss, operational disruption, or reputational damage. Another 36% caught a near-miss before it caused damage.

• Only 32% can detect and contain an out-of-scope agent action within minutes through automated means; 55% need hours and manual steps to respond.

• In approximately 4% of the organisations surveyed, the first sign of trouble came from a customer or outside partner, not an internal system.

The findings point to one clear story. Governance has not kept pace with the speed of agentic AI deployment, and that gap is showing up at every stage of the agent lifecycle, from how agents are provisioned, to how their actions are authorised, to how they are decommissioned once a pilot ends. Other key findings from the report include:

Enterprises Have Moved Past the Pilot Stage

The scale of deployment makes the gap more urgent. 46% of organisations report they are already scaling agentic AI across multiple departments and production workflows, and 79% are running generative and agentic AI simultaneously. Further, more than 92% report an increase in AI and bot-driven traffic targeting customer-facing applications and APIs.

Authorisation is Checked at the Wrong Time, Or Not At All

That governance gap extends to how access is enforced the moment an agent acts. Only 34% of organisations evaluate an AI agent’s authorisation at the moment it attempts a specific action. The majority rely on periodic policy reviews or standing permissions set once at provisioning and never revisited, meaning an agent’s access can quietly outlive the task it was originally granted for, and keep working long after anyone signed off on it.

Abandoned Pilots Are Leaving Live Credentials Behind

Additionally, there’s an increasing risk in how enterprises manage agents that don’t make it to production. 31% of agentic AI pilots have been paused indefinitely, discontinued, or abandoned. Many were real deployments with real system access and credentials that were never cleaned up. Every abandoned pilot with live credentials is an exposure nobody is actively watching.

External Connectivity Carries the Same Risk

14% of organisations allow AI agents to connect to outside tools and data sources via the Model Context Protocol (MCP) without restriction. Among the majority who do limit those connections to an approved list, fewer than half (49%) have a dedicated team actively maintaining and auditing that list on a regular basis.

Christopher M. Steffen, CISSP, CISA, VP of Research at EMA, said: “This research shows enterprises have moved well past experimentation with agentic AI right into production and governance has not kept pace with that shift. The gap isn’t a lack of awareness; most organisations have policies in place and express real confidence in them. The gap is between what’s written down and what’s enforced when an agent takes an action nobody approved. That disconnect shows up most clearly in how organisations authorise agent actions and monitor them once they’re live, and it’s the reason incidents are happening at a rate the industry hasn’t fully reckoned with.”

Shreyans Mehta, Co-founder and CTO at Cequence, said: “The number that jumped out to me is the 92% being confident in their governance frameworks. Confidence like that is a trap; its exactly why organisations stop looking for problems, stop investing in monitoring, and let authorisation checks lapse until an incident forces the conversation. This is the exact blind spot Cequence is built to close, giving security teams real-time visibility into what AI agents are actually doing and enforcing authorisation at the moment an agent acts, not after the fact.”

Join Christopher M. Steffen, Vice President of Research at EMA, and Randolph Barr, Chief Information Security Officer at Cequence, for the “Agents Without Guardrails” webinar.

Thursday, 17 Sep 2026

o 10:00 am PT / 01:00 pm ET

o Click here to register: https://bit.ly/3T1c0Wx

About the Research

EMA surveyed 202 enterprise IT and security leaders, including CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, and IT directors, at organisations with 1,000 or more employees that are deploying or evaluating agentic AI. Respondents are responsible for security, governance, or IT decision-making within their organisations. The sample spans North America and Europe, Middle East, and Africa, across a range of industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing.

About Enterprise Management Associates (EMA)

Founded in 1996, Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) is a leading industry analyst firm that provides deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices, and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help EMA’s clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research and analysis at www.enterprisemanagement.com.

About Cequence Security

Cequence protects the applications and data that power the agentic enterprise. More than a decade of bot defence and API security experience has established Cequence as the leader of safe and secure agentic AI adoption. The Cequence platform delivers deep insight into user, entity, and agent behaviour, enabling organisations to secure, govern, and control agentic AI workflows while protecting against bad actors and rogue agents. Cequence delivers value in minutes rather than days or weeks with a highly scalable, no-code approach. Trusted by the largest and most demanding private and public sector organisations, Cequence protects more than 10 billion daily API interactions and 4 billion user accounts. To learn more, visit https://www.cequence.ai/.