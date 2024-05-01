World Password Day – LG comment

May 2024 by Thomas Epps, IT Product Specialist at LG’s IT division

World Password Day on the 2nd of May is a timely reminder to businesses to evaluate their approach to password protection.

The comment from Thomas Epps, IT Product Specialist at

LG’s IT division, who cautions that passwords

increasingly need to be supplemented with additional layers of security to be effective.

Thomas comments:

"We can no longer rely on passwords alone to maintain good cybersecurity hygiene in organisations. Bad actors are skilled at using brute force to decode passwords and breach systems. So, passwords must

be supplemented with additional layers of security.

"Powerful innovations in biometric technologies and AI-powered smart security can augment passwords and support users in taking extra measures that protect their online identity. For example, face, eye,

and gaze sensing can be used to intuitively lock and unlock screens when users look away, while AI can help instantly identify any unusual activity and alert consumers of potential breaches. With preventative measures in place, individuals can be empowered

to practice safe security and better protect their online identity and presence."