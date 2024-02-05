Swimlane Appoints Chris Hoff as CRO

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Swimlane announced record-setting Fortune 500 adoption in 2023 and has appointed Chris Hoff as its new Chief Revenue Officer to capitalize on the growing demand and latest Swimlane Turbine innovations. Hoff will accelerate and refine Swimlane’s global go-to-market strategy while strengthening customer and channel partner relations through a community-based approach.

Fortune 500 Companies Standardize with Swimlane for Automation

Swimlane experienced explosive customer acquisition growth in 2023, with 13 new Fortune 500 customers and seven added in the last 90 days alone. As the undisputed leader in AI-enabled security automation, Swimlane is trusted by:

40 Fortune 500 companies,

26 U.S. federal agencies, and

Five of the top 10 global solutions integrators.

The company’s growth solidifies Swimlane as the largest and fastest-growing pure-play security automation company.

Seasoned Go-To-Market Leadership

Before joining Swimlane, Chris Hoff held sales leadership roles at notable software and cybersecurity companies, including Legit Security, Duo Security, Okta, Delphix, EMC, and ACS. Hoff has a proven track record of rapidly scaling enterprise software businesses to achieve corporate goals. He focuses on building enduring customer relationships and client communities, extending across various partner channels and industries, including financial services, insurance, manufacturing, pharma, and telecom.