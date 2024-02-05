Oracle Plans to Open a Public Cloud Region in Kenya

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

To meet the growing demand for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services across Africa, and as part of its global cloud infrastructure, Oracle is planning to open a public cloud region in Nairobi, Kenya.

An Oracle delegation led by Scott Twaddle, senior vice president responsible for OCI Product and Industries, has met with H.E William Ruto, President of Kenya and Eliud Owalo, cabinet secretary, Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy in Kenya to express Oracle’s commitment to helping the country meet its economic goals and transformation by deploying the latest cloud technologies. Oracle will be taking advantage of Kenya’s renewable energy and digital infrastructure including abundant submarine and national connectivity.

The planned public cloud region in Nairobi underscores Oracle’s commitment to Africa and aims to help drive the digital transformation of the Kenyan government, public institutions, enterprises, startups, universities, and investors in Kenya and the continent. Oracle intends to continue expanding OCI’s footprint on the continent, which already includes the Oracle Cloud Johannesburg Region in South Africa.

OCI’s unique cloud architecture enables Oracle to offer its full suite of more than 100 hyperscale cloud services. The Government of Kenya and private sector can leverage this to increase ease of doing business in Kenya.

“We are delighted to see Oracle planning such an important investment in Kenya,” said President William Ruto. “I am excited to see major technology companies like Oracle investing in Kenya and bringing state of the art technologies like AI and cloud applications that will benefit Kenyan citizens, especially in creation of jobs.”

“Oracle’s intent to open a public cloud region in Nairobi will be a key component of Kenya’s Bottom up Economic Transformation Agenda initiative, which is focused on digital transformation, private sector development, agricultural transformation, housing development, and healthcare modernization,” said Eliud Owalo, cabinet secretary, Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, Kenya.

“We are delighted to extend our commitment to helping Kenya accelerate the digital transformation of its government and private sector,” said Scott Twaddle, senior vice president, Product and Industries, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “OCI is leveraged by governments and companies across the world as a scalable and secure platform for mission-critical workloads on which to drive innovation and transformation. We already have a strong business in Kenya, and the upcoming public cloud region in Nairobi represents a significant next step forward in helping support the country’s economic goals.”