Suprema’s BioSign Fingerprint Recognition Algorithm embedded in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Suprema has announced the supply of the latest version of the under-display ultrasonic fingerprint recognition algorithm, BioSign, to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series supported by the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2.

Since 2019, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S10, Suprema has continuously incorporated fingerprint recognition algorithm into numerous Galaxy S series, earning recognition for its world-class technological capabilities.

The BioSign 6.0 version featured in the Samsung Galaxy S24 has received acclaim in the market for its significantly upgraded fingerprint recognition speed and security.

Compared to its predecessor, BioSign 5.0, BioSign 6.0 has achieved a technological innovation that simultaneously enhances speed and accuracy. It provides an improvement in accuracy and a faster response time, to greatly enhance user convenience.

Particularly noteworthy is the optimized AI-based fingerprint analysis algorithm that efficiently recognizes abundant fingerprint information obtained through the Qualcomm® 3D Sonic Sensor Gen-2.