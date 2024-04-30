SentinelOne Revolutionizes Cybersecurity with Purple AI

April 2024 by Patrick LEBRETON

AI security analyst radically transforms threat investigations and response with simple, one-click hunting, suggested queries, and auto-generated reports, empowering security teams to deliver new levels of defense, savings, and efficiencies

A year ago, SentinelOne introduced the first generative AI-powered platform for cybersecurity. Now the company is again breaking new ground with the general availability of Purple AI, a transformative AI security analyst designed to unlock the full potential of security teams, empowering them to save time and money by radically simplifying and accelerating threat hunting, investigations, and response.

Early adopters of Purple AI report executing hunts 80 percent faster, and innovative companies are already taking advantage of this technology to empower their security teams and stay ahead of threats.

Far beyond a security chatbot or console search box, Purple AI is an AI-powered security analyst that radically simplifies threat hunting and investigations by translating natural language into structured queries, automatically querying native and partner data, intelligently summarizing results and suggesting follow-on queries in natural language and saving investigations in collaborative notebooks. With Purple AI, security teams can:

– Simplify complex queries and streamline investigations with natural language translations. Purple AI is the only AI security analyst that supports the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework, so analysts have a single normalized view of native and partner data.

– Find and mitigate hidden risk across their environment with pre-populated Purple AI Threat Hunting Quick Starts to launch investigations with a single click.

– Drive down mean time to respond and time to investigate with suggested next queries and intelligent summarized results in natural language.

– Easily collaborate with shared, exportable investigation notebooks and auto-generated emails.

With Purple AI, security teams can save time, increase visibility, and maximize resources, and enterprises of all sizes, across industries, are tapping its power to streamline and enhance their security operations and bolster their defenses.